Alzheimer’s Society survey reveals that nearly one in five dementia patients spent last Christmas alone

In launching its Christmas Appeal, the charity also found that 17% of families were left struggling with feelings of guilt and anger over their ‘lost Christmas’.

The Thompsons in Co Antrim were one of those families who missed out on a proper Christmas last year.

Barney Thompson, who lives in Toomebridge with his wife Catherine, has Lewy body dementia.

The couple’s daughter Amy, who works as a doctor in London, was due to come last Christmas, but her visit was cancelled at the last minute due to Covid regulations.

The lockdowns were very stressful times for the family, as former traffic policeman Barney, 67, was shielding because of his diabetes. And the isolation from his daughters Amy and Sophie, a stage manager who lives in NI, led to a deterioration in his health.

“We are both very aware we’re not getting that time back,” said Catherine.

“We were supposed to go on holiday after our youngest daughter graduated, but that time has passed.

“Amy was due to come home for Christmas and then Boris Johnston called that off at the 11th hour. It was awful for all of us, but Barney was devastated.

“He asked me ‘will I remember them next Christmas?’”

At the beginning of the first lockdown Barney felt his cognitive abilities were beginning to slip and he took the difficult decision to stop driving,

He said: “It’s led to even more isolation. I can’t just get in the car and go to a place and meet people I know.

“It’s cut me off from everything. I don’t have the freedom to just do something.”

The pandemic has also meant Barney missed his usual face-to-face groups and meetings with Alzheimer’s Society and his volunteer work as a public speaker for the charity, which boosted his self-esteem.

The Alzheimer’s Society is calling on the public to donate what they can this Christmas via alzheimers.org.uk/xmas. The funds will help the charity reach more of the 22,000 people living with dementia in NI through its services.

Bernadine McCrory, Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland director, said: “For many this festive season, the magic of Christmas will be marred by families having to cope with an unmanageable and irreversible decline in their loved ones. People with dementia need us like never before. With your generous donations, we can make sure no-one must face Christmas alone and without adequate support.”

