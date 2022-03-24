The endometriosis billboard is on A1 (Belfast Road), Lisburn

The generous donor, who has asked to remain anonymous, arranged for the billboard on the A1 (Belfast Road) in Lisburn to display an Endometriosis UK poster for two weeks, beginning March 16.

The poster includes three models, all of whom live with endometriosis, holding up placards saying ‘END the silence’, ‘END the pain’, and ‘END the isolation’. Our group of six models have also appeared on billboards elsewhere in the UK, and across social media, during Endometriosis Action Month.

The donor said: “Seeing a friend of mine who has endometriosis go through so much pain and agony has been horrible.

“I try to do what I can to help her, including by educating myself on the disease, but it’s hard not to feel helpless.

“I know that Endometriosis UK does great work to support my friend and so many others with the condition, and I know how important it is to increase public understanding of the disease. I hope this billboard can raise awareness and make those with endometriosis feel supported.”

Emma Cox, ceo of Endometriosis UK, said: “Those with endometriosis or symptoms of the disease are often ignored or not believed – they’re told that their symptoms are ‘all in their head’, or that they’re not as bad as they’re making out, or that it’s ‘just part of being a woman’.

“But we hope such comments are increasingly being consigned to history, with more and more people understanding endometriosis and being ready to support those with the disease.

“We’re really touched by this generous supporter taking this step to support their friend, and helping to end the silence around endometriosis – and by all the support received from across the country during Endometriosis Action Month.”

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The main symptoms of endometriosis are: pain in your lower tummy or back (pelvic pain) – usually worse during your period; period pain that stops you doing your normal activities; pain during or after intercourse.