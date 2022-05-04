Back pro-life candidates, church leaders tell voters

An umbrella organisation with supporters across the main Protestant denominations has urged all evangelical Christians to vote tomorrow.

The Evangelical Protestant Society said: “There are many important constitutional issues confronting the Protestant and unionist community at the present time and people will have their own thoughts on how to vote.

“However, as a Bible-based organisation, we feel that the right to life is more important than anything else.

Pro-life flag

“We would therefore urge evangelical Protestants to vote for those who have spoken up in defence of the unborn, but not to vote for those who openly support the pro-abortion agenda or those who have remained silent. Please use your vote to give a voice to the voiceless.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Catholic Bishops Conference has taken out a major advertisement in the Irish News appealing to the electorate to consider unborn children when casting their vote tomorrow.

In a hard-hitting message, the Roman Catholic bishops said “so many of our politicians seem willing to disregard the rights of our children in the earliest stages of their development before birth, while at the same time properly and stridently defending the rights of animals, plants, trees and rivers”.

They said they wanted to give a voice to the unborn who were “culturally, politically, legally” relegated to the class of sub-human.