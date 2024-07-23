Keith Gray with his mum Briege who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

A Belfast man has outlined the struggle of getting an Alzheimer’s diagnosis for his mother.

Keith Gray describes his mum, Briege, as “the best mother anyone could ever have.”​After caring for her husband, Michael, who had Alzheimer’s disease for nine years, until he died in 2006, it would be only another six years until Briege herself was diagnosed with the same condition.

Keith describes the ‘daily struggle’ of initially getting a diagnosis for his mother and now, in making sure that the care she receives is adequate to her needs;

“I worked in healthcare for many years so I knew there was something wrong with my mother but other, pre-existing mental health conditions meant that the doctors were inclined to blame the problems on that and it delayed her diagnosis.

“Mum was able to live on her own for a while and then she came to live with me but eventually it became unsafe to have her at home and she had to go into care. I’ve had to move her once and I’m still fighting to make sure she is properly looked after – I have disabilities and I always remember how she fought for me when I was young and now I’m doing the same for her.”

Keith added: “She used to work for British Telecom and enjoyed knitting and baking in her younger years and she was a great cook, always cooking me great meals from scratch. She can still recite her address in Andytown but she thinks her parents are still alive; and I’m lucky because, despite her having very little capacity nowadays, she still knows me. She’s still my mother and I love her as much now as when I was a child.”

People living with dementia in Northern Ireland are being encouraged to reach out for support by Alzheimer's Society, after a new survey found 88 per cent of people affected by the condition have not sought help from a charity.

Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK including almost 25,000 in Northern Ireland and the charity says thousands of people are facing the realities alone, without access to vital support.

Alzheimer's Society provides help and advice for anyone affected by dementia through its support line, online and print information, expert dementia advisers and online community.

To help fund its dementia support services and research, the charity is hosting 26 Memory Walks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and is encouraging people to register for their nearest walk.

Keith took part in Memory Walk many years ago in honour of his father and this year will be doing the Belfast Memory Walk on October qw at Belfast’s Ormeau Park, in honour of Briege.

Kate Lee, chief executive Officer for Alzheimer’s Society said:

“No one should face dementia alone. Alzheimer’s Society is here for everyone affected by dementia through our support services which people tell us are a lifeline.

"From a listening ear on the phone to a visit in person and opportunities to connect with others, we'll be there for you again and again and again, no matter what.

“One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime which is why we need to turn the tide this devastating condition. Memory Walk is such a special event in our calendar, bringing thousands of people together to walk in memory or in celebration of loved ones. Every pound raised will make a huge difference to the lives of people living with dementia, funding vital support and groundbreaking research. Join us and sign up to Memory Walk today.”

BAFTA award-winning actor and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, Vicky McClure MBE is looking forward to taking part in this year’s Nottingham Memory Walk. It will be the star’s 13th Memory Walk.

Vicky said: “I walk in memory of my greatly missed Nonna, Iris, who we lost to dementia in 2015 and also in support of the wonderful singers of my Dementia Choir, who are a source of constant joy and inspiration.’

“I always look forward to Memory Walk as the atmosphere is like nothing else. There is so much love in the air and you can’t help but feel lifted up by it. Caring for someone with dementia is really, really hard and yet, on the day, families and carers are able to feel surrounded by others who understand and totally ‘get it’.’

Vicky will again be taking part in the Wollaton Park Memory Walk in Nottingham and is encouraging people affected by dementia to sign up for the nearest walk in their area;

“Memory Walk is so worth doing – it’s about raising money for Alzheimer’s Society’s services that are such a lifeline for people living with dementia and their carers, and for research that will, one day, hopefully bring an end to this devastating illness.

"But it’s also about raising awareness and stamping out any stigma around this disease, which affects a million people in the UK.

"And of course, you’ll have a great day! You’ll laugh and you’ll cry a little and you’ll feel totally validated and included – it’s just brilliant!”