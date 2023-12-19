Benny McGettigan: Tributes paid after Tyrone GAA 'legend' passes away in Boston - 'he was a local sporting giant'

Tributes are being paid after former Tyrone footballer Stephen ‘Benny’ McGettigan has died in Boston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

News of his sad passing was recorded on Strabane Sigersons GAA social media page.

In the statement they say: “Our club has been devastated by the sad and tragic news of the passing of our dear friend and former club player Stephen 'Benny' McGettigan in Boston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The term legend was ideal for Benny, an absolute gentleman and one of the finest players to ever wear the sky blue jersey for Sigersons".

It adds: “He will be forever remembered for a top class performance in the 2000 Senior Championship Quarter Final against Dromore to give Sigersons a huge victory, he also scored a trademark fisted goal against reigning county champions Ardboe at Páirc Mhíc Sioghair in 1999 to give Sigersons a famous win.

"A former Tyrone senior player also, he scored a goal in the 2000 McKenna Cup Final against Cavan and was also a key part of the Aidan McAnespie's team in Boston winning a North American Championship in 2008, several Boston Championships and a North American All Star.

"Aside from GAA, he was a talented cricket and soccer player, Benny was a top-class person highly respected and loved by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His passing has shocked us all, we are totally heartbroken by this terrible news”.

It adds: “Benny, thank you for all you done for our club, thank you for being a great friend and character, you touched many lives. You will never be forgotten!

Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam”.

Another tribute, from Strabane Athletic FC says: “Strabane Athletic FC shares the grief and profound shock at the passing of Stephen “Benny” McGettigan.

Benny McGettigan tributes

"The vast amount of tributes and messages of condolence reflect the massive respect Benny commanded in the communities of his native Strabane, Boston and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a local sporting giant, excelling in football, cricket but especially in his career as a wonderful Gaelic footballer.

"To the McGettigan and Crawford families, Benny’s colleagues at Strabane Sigersons GAA and his many friends here and abroad we offer our deepest sympathy at this saddest of times. Rest in Peace”.

And another tribute from Aidan Mc Anespie in Boston says: “It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Benny Mc Gettigan.

"From joining Mc Anespie’s in 2001, Benny became a pivotal player contributing significantly to the clubs’ accomplishments in both Boston and North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Benny secured 4 in a row senior medal in Boston 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008 with North American added in 2008, he represented Boston many times over the same time period and continued to play for many years after at different levels. Always welcoming players like you were at home.

"His exceptional performance led to well-deserved recognition, earning Boston All-Star Awards in numerous years.

"A larger than life personality, there was never a dull moment with Benny, if there was Crocodile Rock was always belted out.

"Good players come and go but good people can’t be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On behalf of Aidan McAnespie’s club, we want to express our most heartfelt condolences and prayers to Benny's wife, Carol Ann. Our thoughts are with his siblings Jim, Paul, and Edele, as well as the broader McGettigan and Crawford families during this difficult time.