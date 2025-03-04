Boots issue recall for paracetemol 500mg tablets 16s as labelled incorrectly

Boots pharmacy have issued a recall of a widely used tablet throughout its stores.

The notice online says: ‘IMPORTANT RECALL NOTICE

Boots Paracetamol 500mg tablets 16s Item code 81-99-922 Batch 241005 Expiry date 12/2029’

It adds: ‘If you have bought the Boots Paracetamol 500mg tablets 16s item code 81-99-922 as detailed below, please return the product to your local Boots store for a full refund with or without a receipt’.

It adds: ‘The safety and well-being of our customers is very important to us.

‘ Please do not take this product and instead return it to your local Boots for a full refund.

‘If you bought this product for someone else it is important to let them know as soon as possible.