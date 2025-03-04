Boots issue recall for paracetemol 500mg tablets 16s as labelled incorrectly
The notice online says: ‘IMPORTANT RECALL NOTICE
Boots Paracetamol 500mg tablets 16s Item code 81-99-922 Batch 241005 Expiry date 12/2029’
It adds: ‘If you have bought the Boots Paracetamol 500mg tablets 16s item code 81-99-922 as detailed below, please return the product to your local Boots store for a full refund with or without a receipt’.
It adds: ‘The safety and well-being of our customers is very important to us.
‘ Please do not take this product and instead return it to your local Boots for a full refund.
‘If you bought this product for someone else it is important to let them know as soon as possible.
‘If you have any concerns or need further advice on this product, please contact the Boots Customer care Team on 0800 915 0004’.
