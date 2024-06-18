Dawn Hopper, chair of the Belfast See Change campaigning group, highlights that #BlindVotersCount

​Sight loss charity RNIB (the Royal National Institute of Blind People) in Northern Ireland, is calling on all electoral candidates to include people with sight loss as they campaign for votes ahead of the General Election.

The charity pointed out that it’s more than 150 years since the establishment of the right to vote in secret, but this right is still not afforded to many blind and partially sighted people once they get to the polling station. In the last General Election, only 13 per cent of blind people could vote independently and in secret.

With so much of modern political campaigning now focused on social media, RNIB has launched an accessible social media checklist to enable political parties to make their online campaigning more accessible to voters with sight loss ahead of the election.

It said there are two simple steps political parties and candidates can take to make online campaigning posts more accessible - add ALT text to images and use Camel Case in hashtags.

Dawn Hopper is 44, lives with sight loss and is an RNIB volunteer and the chair of ‘Belfast See Change’ - a recently formed campaigning group, drawn together to bring about positive change for blind and partially sighted people.

Dawn said: “Belfast See Change came together as a group of like-minded people with sight loss wanting to make things better. I feel it’s ironic that voting, the one democratic way we have of using our voice to change our society, is still the one option not fully accessible to us as citizens with sight loss.

“I want election candidates to know that when you’re out and about canvassing ahead of this election, even the simple act of introducing yourself properly on the doorstep along with anyone else who’s with you, goes a long way to making someone with sight loss feel included. Remember, we might not see the branding or logos on clothing or leaflets so don’t assume we know who you are. Also, I’d like to call on all those standing for election, whether it be in this general election or local elections, make your manifestos and election literature available in formats like braille, large print, and most definitely accessible via your website.

“Think about it, we live with sight loss, how can we make informed choices about candidates or parties when we hardly ever get to read party manifestos, leaflets that appear through our door, or all those posters that I’m told are now mounted on every wall or lamp post.”

RNIB is appealing to the next UK government in Westminster to finally make the necessary reforms to the voting process to allow blind and partially sighted people to vote independently and in secret. The sight loss charity has been meeting with parties ahead of July 4 as well as the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Office in NI, to ensure accessibility is at the core of both canvassing and voting in this election. The charity said it is pleased that once again, there is a voting helpline available so blind and partially sighted people can phone this either before polling day or at the polling station.

Robert Shilliday, country director, RNIB Northern Ireland, said: “If political parties wish to secure the votes of blind and partially sighted people, then an accessible campaign is essential.

“Voting is a fundamental right and part of living in democratic society.

More than 150 years after the right to a secret vote was made law, blind and partially sighted people are still having to share their vote. This isn’t good enough.”