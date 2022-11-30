In a short post last night on Dan’s spuds and veg page the heartwarming news was relayed by father Dan Bateson to followers.

It said: “These three ladies are coming home!

"Apologies folks for rearranging this week, but they are finally getting home!

"We had hoped they were coming home last week but it didn’t happen.

"But my flights booked tomorrow to go and get them

"I’ll update everyone as soon as I can on new orders and orders for later in the week.

"— feeling blessed.”

Some weeks ago the Bateson Conjoined Twins blog updated the public with heartwarming news about their continued improvement at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

In a post their mother says: “Another week done and one step closer to home.

"Issie took a little time to recover from her last operation but she’s now doing amazing.

"Annie is getting there… she has a tough week ahead of her but hopefully she blazes through it like she’s done so far.

“Feeding is even improving, which has never been the easiest. Weening is full steam ahead again, oh the mess but it’s lovely to see them enjoying their grub. Granny has even been sneaking them white chocolate buttons.”

Their exhausted mother adds: “This week ahead will be my first full week (and possibly more) on my own with the girls in the hospital but we’ll be grand and we are so so close at this point to home.

“I’d appreciate prayer for wee Annie for this week and that feeding continues to improve for them both.

“Both pics show the girls big quiffy hair I think it adds character lol.

Bateson Conjoined Twins are finally coming home

“#ourweebatesonbabes”

An earlier post on November 1 says: “Light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are still in GOSH but we are finally feeling like the girls are coming out the other side of things now. It took Issie a little bit longer to get back to her happy wee self but she’s got there. They’ve both found their voices again…. And the warbelling that they do with each other is back in full force . It’s amazing to see the girls interacting with each other, talking and playing, reaching out for each other (grabbing tubes and stealing each other’s toys )

“We are now able to take the girls out and about for walks, which has been a game changer, cabin fever was definitely setting in for us all.

“We still have a bit to go, both girls still have some more surgeries in front of them, no date for home yet as yet, I’m hoping within the next few weeks though . Dan is heading home this weekend, it’s been a hard decision, things are still pretty constant and the girls still have ups and downs but he needs to get back out on the road again.

“A wee pic of the girls being outside for the first time after their surgery.”

Anne and Issue Bateson look happy in their pram

The public page has been where the doting parents kept the public updated on the girls progress – after the operation to separate them took place in a London hospital on the same day as the Queen’s funeral.

It had been planned a long time beforehand.

"I can’t believe it’s been a whole week since the girls had their surgery,” says the post.

"This week has been a complete blur, some ups and some downs, emotions all over the place but everyday is a step in the right direction.

“The staff were able to bring the girls together into the same bed for the first time today and we had our first cuddles.”

It adds: “It hasn’t been easy but we hope that each day that passes the girls get more comfortable and feel less pain.

“Please continue to pray for healing and for their pain to ease.

“Lots of love Issie, Annie, Hannah and Dan xx”

Last week the same page brought us the great news we all wanted to hear – ‘Annie and Issie had been separated’ and ‘our wee girlies did so well’.

The message last week read: “It was a very long day, their surgery lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning but our wee girlies did so well.

“There is along and we expect there to be some bumps along the way but they are strong wee ladies and are being well cared for.”

The post adds: “I just want to say THANK YOU, the love we have been shown has been completely overwhelming and the prayers that have been said for them have carried us through.

"The team that carried out the girls surgery are just amazing and we are very grateful.

“Please continue to pray for their recovery, for healing and for them to be as comfortable as possible.

"Thank you God for having your hand on our daughters.

“Lots of love Annie, Issie, Dan & Hannah”

So far a JustGiving appeal for the youngsters has raised £22,000.

Picture posted in recent days of the Bateson twins

New picture of one of the Bateson twins