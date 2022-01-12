The isolation rules in Northern Ireland have changed recently, with people who are fully vaccinated able to leave isolation after seven days if they have two negative lateral flow results.

But what happens if you are still testing positive after day seven and even after day ten?

Here is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you still test positive for Covid after 10 days?

How long do I need to self isolate for?

The isolation rules have changed in Northern Ireland.

If you are fully vaccinated you can now self-isolate for seven days, providing you have two negative lateral flow tests on day six and day seven, which are taken 24 hours apart and do not have a high temperature.

If you are still testing positive after day six or seven, you will need to isolate for the full 10 day period.

Your self-isolation period begins on the day your symptoms started (or the day you had your test, if you were asymptomatic).

If you are not vaccinated you will need to self-isolate for the full 10 days and cannot leave isolation on day 7.

Can you still test positive for Covid after 10 days?

It is possible to still test positive for Covid after ten days of isolating.

However, the latest government guidelines state that you can leave self-isolation after your 10th day, even if your lateral flows are still testing positive if you have no symptoms.

If you are still testing positive with symptoms, you must continue to isolate until you no longer have a high temperature or feel unwell.

The guidance says,

'You do not need to take any more LFD tests after the 10th day of your self-isolation period and you may stop self-isolating after this day."

“This is because you are unlikely to be infectious after the 10th day of your self-isolation period."

“Even if you have a positive LFD test result on the 10th day of your self-isolation period you do not need to take any more LFD tests after this day and you do not need a follow-up PCR test."

Guidance also recommends that if you are concerned, to limit close contact with people and anyone who is vulnerable to the virus until 14 days after you started isolating.

You can find out more about Coronavirus guidelines in Northern Ireland on the NI Direct website here.