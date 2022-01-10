The changing nature of the global pandemic has seen travel rules change rapidly.

The current rules on travelling to Northern Ireland depend on your current vaccination status.

Here's everything you need to know about travelling to Northern Ireland from outside the UK.

What are Northern Ireland's current travel rules?

What do I need to do if I'm coming to Northern Ireland from outside the UK?

From January 7, if you travelling to Northern from outside the UK you will not need to show a pre-departure Covid test if you are fully vaccinated.

Instead you will need to show proof of vaccination through a valid vaccine passport certificate, complete a passenger locator form and take a lateral flow or PCR test on or before day two after arrival.

If you test positive for Covid, you will need to follow the current self isolation guidelines for Northern Ireland.

What are Covid Passports?

Covid passports are digital certificates that are required when travelling to show your vaccination status.

You can apply for a Covid passport in Northern Ireland after you have received one or both vaccine doses.

To apply for a Covid passport you will need to make an account with NI Direct and download the COVIDCert NI app for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The Covid passport displays as a QR code, which can then be scanned to confirm you are fully vaccinated.

Passport certificates are available in a digital or paper form and are valid for three months from the date of application.

If you live in Northern Ireland and have an Irish passport you can also apply for the EU Covid Certificate.

You can learn more about the process on NI Direct's website here.

What are the rules if you are not vaccinated?

If you are not vaccinated and travelling back to Northern Ireland from outside the UK you will need to show proof of a negative PCR test and self-isolate for 10 days after arrival.

You will also be required to carry out a passenger locator form and take another PCR test on day two and eight after your arrival.