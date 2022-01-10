BT48 is the postcode with the highest number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the last seven days

Northern Ireland records over 53,000 cases of Covid in the last seven days, here are the postcodes most affected by the latest surge.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:29 pm

The Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, January 3 to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 37,419 positive test results in the last seven days, with 5 postcodes recording more than 1,000 cases.

In the last seven days 387 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, up from 198 people the week previous.

There have also been 202 care homes with a confirmed outbreak, up from 112 the week prior.

Since January 5, rules for testing in Northern Ireland have changed, with people who have a positive lateral flow test no longer needing to get a PCR test.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT47 - 1,522 cases

BT47 had 1,522 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 3, to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

2. BT34 - 1,518 cases

BT34 had 1,518 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 3, to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

3. BT35 - 1,289 cases

BT35 had 1,289 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 3, to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

4. BT71 - 1,180 cases

BT71 had 1,180 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 3, to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

