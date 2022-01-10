The Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, January 3 to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 37,419 positive test results in the last seven days, with 5 postcodes recording more than 1,000 cases.

In the last seven days 387 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, up from 198 people the week previous.

There have also been 202 care homes with a confirmed outbreak, up from 112 the week prior.

Since January 5, rules for testing in Northern Ireland have changed, with people who have a positive lateral flow test no longer needing to get a PCR test.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT47 - 1,522 cases

2. BT34 - 1,518 cases

3. BT35 - 1,289 cases

4. BT71 - 1,180 cases