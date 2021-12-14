10 Omicron cases have now been detected in Northern Ireland as the UK tries to curb the spread.

In Northern Ireland vaccine passports are now enforceable and the Covid booster programme has been extended to over 30's.

But how do you know if you have the Omicron variant? Here’s everything you need to know about testing and what are the Omicron symptoms.

People queue in London for their Covid booster jab in the wake of the Omicron variant.

What are the Symptoms of Omicron?

Patients who have had the Omicron variant have reported having symptoms slightly different than those recognised in the Delta variant.

The symptoms that have been linked to the Omicron variant so far include:

Fatigue

Body aches and pains

Headache

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Dr Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of South African Medical Association, told Reuters that seven of her patients had symptoms different than the Delta variant, although they were "very mild".

Unlike other Covid-19 variants, the Omicron is reported to not cause a cough, a high temperature or a loss of taste or smell.

Does a PCR test detect Omicron?

PCR tests can detect the Omicron variant as they are sent to labs for testing.

They look for three different markers in the virus, including the spike (S), nucleocapsid (N2) and envelope or outer shell (E).

To confirm what variant you have, the lab will run a full genetic analysis which can take four or five days.

PCR tests which are sent off to laboratories for testing will show what variant of coronavirus a person has been infected with, such as Omicron or Delta.

However, not all labs in the UK have the ability to detect the Omicron variant, so some results will have to be sent further away, meaning it may take longer to get your result.

Can lateral flow tests detect Omicron?

Lateral flow tests are not able to determine which Covid variant you have as they are not sent to a lab for analysis.

These tests will let you know if you are positive or negative for Covid, if you do test positive, you need to self-isolate and arrange for a PCR test to confirm the result.

Lateral flow, or rapid tests, cannot confirm which Covid-19 variant you have been infected with as these are not sent off to a lab for analysis, unlike PCRs.

If you think you may have Covid, show any of the symptoms outlined above or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, it's important to take a PCR test.

You can access a PCR at any number of the NHS test centres across Northern Ireland, find out how to book a free PCR test here.