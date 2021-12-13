Walk-in booster vaccinations are now available for anyone over 30 who wants to get their Covid booster jab.

The Department of Health have ramped up the booster vaccination programme after 10 cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

This means that vaccination walk-in clinics are now open for anyone aged 30 and who had their second vaccine at least three months ago.

Who can get a Covid booster?

To access a booster you will need to wait at least three months since your second dose, at the moment jabs are being rolled out by age groups.

If you are aged 30 or over and had your second dose at least three months ago, you are eligible for your booster at a vaccination clinic, community pharmacy, or GP practise.

If you are immunosuppressed or clinically vulnerable you will be able to access your booster and will contacted by your consultant or GP surgery.

What vaccines can you get?

The booster programme involves the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines but your booster dose does not need to be same vaccine as your previous doses.

You can read more about why AstraZeneca is not used as a booster here.

Where can you get a Covid booster?

You can book in for your booster here, alternatively walk-in vaccination clinics are in operation this week, with times and locations outlined below.

Belfast Trust

Royal Victoria Hospital Vaccination Centre - Any day between 8.30am and 6pm

Short Strand Community Centre - Tuesday, December 14 at 10am – 2pm

Crusaders Football Grounds, St Vincent’s Street - Wednesday, December 15 at 12pm – 7pm

St Johns GAA - Thursday, December 16 at 12pm-5pm

Deanby Youth Centre – Oldpark Terrace Saturday, December 18 at 10am – 4pm

Crusaders Football Grounds, St Vincent’s Street - Sunday, December 19 at 10am – 4pm

Northern Trust

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre Ballymena - 12 Noon – 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm Saturday and Sunday (closed 12.30-1pm)

Slots have been cleared between 3-5pm for walk-ins.

South Eastern Trust

Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block - Monday-Thursday, 9am-7.30pm and Friday-Sunday, 9am-4pm

Downshire Hospital, Great Hall - Saturday & Sunday, 9.30am-3.30pm

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre - Monday & Wednesday, 9.30am-7pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 9.30am-4pm

Western Trust

Templemore Sports Complex, Londonderry - December 13 and 14 - Monday 12.00pm to 8.00pm, Tuesday 9am to 4.30pm

An Chroi Community Hub, Waterside, Londonderry - December 15 to 21 - Monday and Thursday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to Sunday 9am to 4.30pm

Omagh Leisure Centre, Omagh - December 15 to 21 - Monday and Thursday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to Sunday 9am to 4.30pm

Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen - December 13 & 14 - Monday 12.00pm to 8.00pm, Tuesday 9am to 4.30pm

Community pharmacies where you can get your booster

If you are aged over 30 and had your second vaccine dose three months ago, you are able to get your jab at a local community pharmacy.

The pharmacies where you are able to access a booster are outlined here, you will need to book in to make an appointment in advance and slots have been filling up fast.