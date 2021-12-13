BT34 had 759.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, December 6, to Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the last seven days

With cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland on the rise and growing concern around the Omicron variant, we explore the areas in Northern Ireland with the highest positive cases.

Coronavirus infection rates are rising across the UK and there is growing concern around the Omicron Variant.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 12,084 positive test results in the last week.

In Northern Ireland there have been 10 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant, because of this the booster jab programme has now been extended to anyone aged over 30.

The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In the last week nineteen postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases.

The Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, December 6 to Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT47 - 448 cases

BT47 had 724.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, December 6, to Sunday, December 12, 2021.

2. BT23 - 426 cases

BT23 had 759.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, December 6, to Sunday, December 12, 2021.

3. BT41 - 369 cases

BT41 had 863.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, December 6, to Sunday, December 12, 2021.

4. BT35 - 352 cases

BT35 had 726.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, December 6, to Sunday, December 12, 2021.

