People in Northern Ireland will no longer need to take a PCR test if they have a positive lateral flow test.

The changes were announced by the Department of Health who said that the removal of PCR testing to confirm a positive result is a "temporary measure" in response to the "very high prevalence of Covid in NI at present".

Northern Ireland currently has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2,252 cases per 100,000 people.

This has put additional strain on testing services with concerns growing about the demand of tests available.

What do you do if your lateral flow test is positive?

If your lateral flow test comes back as positive you will need to report your result and isolate for 10 days.

You can leave isolation early if you have two negative lateral flow tests taken 24 hours apart.

These must be taken on day 6 and day 7. You cannot come out of isolation if you have a positive lateral flow.

How do you report a lateral flow test?

All lateral flow test results must be reported to the Government website here.

You will be required to enter personal details such as your name and contact number and your test result

Your test result will then be emailed or texted to you.

If you are unable to use the online service, you can use the telephone helpline available by calling 119.

What are the current isolation rules?

You have tested positive for Covid, the soonest you can leave self-isolation is day 7, but this is only if you have a negative lateral flow on day 6 and day 7 and you do not have a high temperature.

Your lateral flow tests need to be taken at least 24 hours apart and if either is positive you will need to continue to isolate until you get two negative lateral flow tests taken 24 hours apart, or after you have completed 10 full days of isolation.

You should only come out of isolation after you have had two consecutive negative lateral flow tests which should be taken at least 24 hours apart.

What if you are clinically vulnerable?

If you are clinically vulnerable or at a higher risk when you report a positive lateral flow, this will alert your clinical team to your positive result.