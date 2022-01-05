The Omicron variant continues to cause coronavirus infection rates to hit record levels in the UK.

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2,252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Latest figures show that Derry City and Strabane council had the highest Covid case rates in any council area in the UK in the week to December 30.

Fermanagh and Omagh followed suit ranking second, with Newry Mourne and Down coming in at 10th place.

Here are the 20 council areas in the UK with the highest case rates in the last week of 2021.

1. Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland Derry City and Strabane has an infection rate of 3686.1 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Fermanagh and Omagh - Northern Ireland Fermanagh and Omagh have an infection rate of 2887.4 per 100,000 people.

3. Barrow-in-Furness - England Barrow-in-Furness has an infection rate of 2769.5 per 100,000 people.

4. Copeland - England Copeland has an infection rate of 2692.5 per 100,000 people.