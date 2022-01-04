The Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, December 27, 2021 to Sunday, January 2, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 53,586 positive test results in the last seven days - the highest rate of infection Northern Ireland has seen since the start of the pandemic.

The Christmas holidays has seen an increase in cases, according to the latest figures from the UK government, Northern Ireland's infection rate is the highest in the UK at 1,619.8 per 100,00 people.

In the last seven days alone 198 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid and 112 care homes currently have a confirmed outbreak.

The Omicron variant is spreading at a rapid rate across the province, with more than 14 postcodes seeing more than 1,000 cases in the last seven days.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT47 - 2,584 cases BT47 had 2,584 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 27, to Sunday, January 2, 2022.

2. BT34 - 1,927 cases BT34 had 1,927 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 27, to Sunday, January 2, 2022.

3. BT35 - 1,715 cases BT35 had 1,715 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 27, to Sunday, January 2, 2022.

4. BT82 - 1,233 cases BT82 had 1,233 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 27, to Sunday, January 2, 2022.