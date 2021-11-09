The Department of Health have reported 8,215 positive cases of Covid-19 between Monday, November 1, 2021 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Nine postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases within the last week and the positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Here we reveal which postcodes in Northern Ireland have the highest number of positive cases in the last week from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.
