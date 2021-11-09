Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the first week of November

With cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland still on the rise, we explore the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest positive cases last week.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:10 pm

The Department of Health have reported 8,215 positive cases of Covid-19 between Monday, November 1, 2021 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Nine postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases within the last week and the positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Here we reveal which postcodes in Northern Ireland have the highest number of positive cases in the last week from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.

More from the News Letter:

Covid NI: What percentage of Covid tests are coming back positive in your area in the first week of November?

1. BT23

BT23 - Newtownards, Comber, Ballygowan - 295 cases

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. BT34

BT34 - Newry, Warrenpoint and Kilkeel - 282 cases

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. BT41

BT41 - Antrim and Randalstown - 252 cases

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. BT35

BT35 - Newry, Newtownhamilton, Crossmaglen - 241 cases

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Northern IrelandDepartment of Health
Next Page
Page 1 of 3