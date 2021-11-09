The Department of Health have reported 8,215 positive cases of Covid-19 between Monday, November 1, 2021 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Nine postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases within the last week and the positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Here we reveal which postcodes in Northern Ireland have the highest number of positive cases in the last week from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.

More from the News Letter:

1. BT23 BT23 - Newtownards, Comber, Ballygowan - 295 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. BT34 BT34 - Newry, Warrenpoint and Kilkeel - 282 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. BT41 BT41 - Antrim and Randalstown - 252 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. BT35 BT35 - Newry, Newtownhamilton, Crossmaglen - 241 cases Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales