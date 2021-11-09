Covid NI: What percentage of Covid tests are coming back positive in your area in the first week of November?

With cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland still on the rise, we explore what percentage of Covid tests came back positive last week.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:15 am

In Northern Ireland according to the Department of Health, there have been 8,215 positive cases of coronavirus in the last seven days.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Northern Ireland had the biggest percentage of positive cases in the past week from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.

1. Fermanagh and Omagh - 13.9%

Fermangh and Omagh currently has the highest percentage of positive Covid tests in Northern Ireland. They have a positive test result rate of 13.9%. There have been 4,664 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7, 2021, with 647 people testing positive.

2. Causeway Coast and Glens - 12.9%

Causeway Coast and Glens currently have a positive test result rate of 12.9%. There have been 5,479 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7 2021, with 705 people testing positive.

3. Mid Ulster - 12.3%

Mid Ulster currently has a positive test result rate of 12.3%. There have been 5,234 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7 2021, with 645 people testing positive.

4. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 12%

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon currently has a positive test result rate of 12%. There have been 7,529 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7 2021, with 902 people testing positive.

