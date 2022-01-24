Northern Ireland' s Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 23, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 29,950 positive test results in the last seven days, with 15 postcodes recording more than 500 cases.

In the last seven days 158 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, there are now 371 patients in hospital across Northern Ireland.

Since January 5, rules for testing in Northern Ireland have changed, with people who have a positive lateral flow test no longer needing to get a PCR test.

Covid restrictions rules are set to ease in Northern Ireland this week, with nightclubs being allowed to open their doors from Wednesday, January 24.

Vaccine passports will now only be required when going to a nightclubs, or indoor events with 500 or more people.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the last week.

1. BT35 - 957 cases BT35 had 957 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 17, to Sunday, January 23, 2022.

2. BT23 - 913 cases BT23 had 913 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 17, to Sunday, January 23, 2022.

3. BT28 - BT28 had 898 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 17, to Sunday, January 23, 2022.

4. BT36 - 785 cases BT36 had 785 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 17, to Sunday, January 23, 2022.