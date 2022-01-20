Some changes to Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland are due to come into effect from tomorrow.

The Stormont executive confirmed the changes in a meeting today.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest restrictions.

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will be reopening on Wednesday, January 24.

What are the new Covid rules in Northern Ireland?

Stormont have announced that rules in Northern Ireland will be easing.

From January 21, 2021, the rule of table service only and six people per table in hospitality venues is being removed.

From January 26, 2021, vaccine passports will no longer be required to enter a hospitality venues such as pubs, restaurants or cinemas.

Night clubs will also be allowed to reopen from Wednesday, January 26.

However, vaccine passports will still be required for night clubs or venues with more than 500 people.

Why are Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland easing?

Restrictions are now easing in Northern Ireland due to falling case numbers in the virus.

Although daily cases are still in their thousands, there is hope the influx of cases from the Omicron variant is now dying down.

England has also announced easing restrictions, including the need for face masks and rules on self-isolating.

What are the self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland?

Changes to Northern Ireland's self-isolation rules are set to come into effect from Friday, January 21.

This means if you have tested positive for Covid, the soonest you can leave self-isolation is now after five days, as opposed to seven.

However, this is only if you have a negative lateral flow on day 5 and day 6 and you do not have a high temperature.

When is the next Stormont meeting to review guidelines?

The next meeting will take place on February 10, 2022.

First Minister Paul Givan has stated that he wants to see movement on the wearing of masks discussed at this meeting.