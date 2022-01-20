Changes to self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland are due to come into effect from tomorrow.

This means people who test positive, will now only be required to isolate for five days, instead of seven.

But with England announcing further easing of restrictions, what are the current Covid rules in Northern Ireland and could they change soon?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Northern Ireland will now only be required to isolate for five days, instead of seven.

What are the self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland?

Changes to Northern Ireland's self-isolation rules are set to come into effect from Friday, January 21.

This means if you have tested positive for Covid, the soonest you can leave self-isolation is now after five days, as opposed to seven.

However, this is only if you have a negative lateral flow on day 5 and day 6 and you do not have a high temperature.

When do I need to isolate?

You should isolate as soon as you start to display symptoms of Covid-19, or if you have a positive lateral flow test.

Symptoms of Covid according to NHS guidelines include:

A high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature).

A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual).

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.

How do you report a lateral flow test?

All lateral flow test results must be reported to the Government website here.

You will be required to enter personal details such as your name and contact number and your test result

Your test result will then be emailed or texted to you.

If you are unable to use the online service, you can use the telephone helpline available by calling 119.

What are the Covid rules in Northern Ireland?

Stormont have announced that guidelines in Northern Ireland will be easing.

From January 21, 2021, the rule of table service only and six people per table in hospitality venues is being removed.

From January 26, 2021, vaccine passports will no longer be required to enter a hospitality venue.

Night clubs will also be allowed to reopen from Wednesday, January 26.

However, vaccine passports will still be required for night clubs or venues with more than 500 people.