BT34 is the postcode with the highest number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the last week

Northern Ireland recorded 25,884 cases of Covid in the last seven days, here are the postcodes with the highest numbers.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:10 pm

Northern Ireland' s Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, January 31 to Sunday, February 6, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 25,884 positive test results in the last seven days, with 18 postcodes recording more than 500 cases.

In the last seven days people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, there are now 362 patients in hospital across Northern Ireland.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the last week.

1. BT23 - 949 cases

BT23 had 949 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

2. BT28 - 932 cases

BT28 had 932 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

3. BT41 - 887 cases

BT41 had 887 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

4. BT35 - 833 cases

BT35 had 833 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

