The Department of Health have reported 8,946 positive cases of Covid between Monday, October 11, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Nine postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases within the last week.

The 10 postcodes with the highest positive case areas are:

BT34 had the highest number of new infections from Monday, October 11, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021.

BT34 - Newry - 296 cases

BT36- Newtownabbey/Glengormley - 285 cases

BT23 - Newtownards - 247 cases

BT62 - Craigavon - 244 cases

BT66 - Craigavon - 227 cases

BT82 - Strabane - 219 cases

BT38 - Carrickfergus - 216 cases

BT5 - East Belfast - 212 cases

BT28 - Lisburn - 200 cases

BT30 - Downpatrick - 199 cases

You can view the full breakdown of statistics between Monday, October 11, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021 here.

Restrictions set to ease from Sunday, October 31, 2021

From Sunday, October 31, 2021 social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland will be lifted, allowing nightclubs to open their doors.

Restrictions on dancing are also being removed, allowing people to finally take to the dancefloor for the first time since the global pandemic.

It is thought that venues will be asked to confirm people have proof of vaccination, but this will not be required by law.