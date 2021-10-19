Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in the last seven days in Northern Ireland
With cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland still on the rise, we explore how many positive Covid test results were recorded in Northern Ireland in the last week.
The Department of Health have reported 8,946 positive cases of Covid between Monday, October 11, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Nine postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases within the last week.
The 10 postcodes with the highest positive case areas are:
BT34 - Newry - 296 cases
BT36- Newtownabbey/Glengormley - 285 cases
BT23 - Newtownards - 247 cases
BT62 - Craigavon - 244 cases
BT66 - Craigavon - 227 cases
BT82 - Strabane - 219 cases
BT38 - Carrickfergus - 216 cases
BT5 - East Belfast - 212 cases
BT28 - Lisburn - 200 cases
BT30 - Downpatrick - 199 cases
You can view the full breakdown of statistics between Monday, October 11, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021 here.
Restrictions set to ease from Sunday, October 31, 2021
From Sunday, October 31, 2021 social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland will be lifted, allowing nightclubs to open their doors.
Restrictions on dancing are also being removed, allowing people to finally take to the dancefloor for the first time since the global pandemic.
It is thought that venues will be asked to confirm people have proof of vaccination, but this will not be required by law.
