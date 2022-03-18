Covid re-infections: the NI areas where the most people are catching coronavirus for the second time revealed
More than 42,900 people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were re-infected with Covid in the week to Friday, March 11.
Thousands of people across the UK have been re-infected with Covid, with Northern Ireland having a re-infection rate of 1857.7 per 100,000 people - the highest in the UK.
Positive cases are only counted as re-infections if they occurred at least 90 days after a person’s last positive test.
If two positive tests are closer together than this, they are counted as one episode of infection.
Here's everything you need to know about the current re-infection rates in Northern Ireland.
How many people in Northern Ireland have been re-infected with Covid?
In Northern Ireland there have so far been 35,213 cases of re-infection of Covid.
Where are the highest rates of people being re-infected with Covid in Northern Ireland?
The two areas with the highest re-infection rates in Northern Ireland are Antrim and Newtownabbey, with 187 re-infections as of March 11 and Belfast, with 398 re-infections in week to March 11.
Rates of re-infection by council area in Northern Ireland
These are rates of re-infection per 100,000 people in Northern Ireland, in week to March 11.
Fermanagh and Omagh - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 159, or 135.5 per 100,000 people.
Antrim and Newtownabbey - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 187, or 130.1 per 100,000 people.
Belfast - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 398, or 116.2 per 100,000 people.
Lisburn and Castlereagh - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 161, or 110 per 100,000 people.
Derry City and Strabane - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 160, or 105.9 per 100,000 people.
Ards and North Down - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 159, or 98.1 per 100,000 people.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 204, or 93.9 per 100,000 people.
Mid and East Antrim - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 129, or 92.5 per 100,000 people.
Newry, Mourne and Down - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 166, or 91.4 per 100,000 people.
Mid Ulster - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 131, or 87.9 per 100,000 people.
Causeway Coast and Glens - Re-infections in week to 11 March: 118, or 81.4 per 100,000 people.
