Delta variant NI: Cases of Indian variant quadruple here in seven days

Up until June 3, the Public Health Agency (PHA) said there were 26 confirmed cases of the Delta variant, which first originated in India.

Health Minister, Robin Swann revealed the Delta variant was responsible for 25 per cent of Northern Ireland's positive cases.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant all over Northern Ireland.

Of the 111 probable or confirmed cases of the Delta variant, 28 of them came from the Kilkeel area after a suspected outbreak there last week.

Dr Bríd Farrell, Assistant Director of Service Development, Safety and Quality at the PHA, described the current situation in Kilkeel as "stable".

“More than 2,100 residents have participated in the targeted testing in the Kilkeel area," said Dr. Farrell.

"Examination of the data from before and during the enhanced testing reveals that since Monday 30 May, there have been 50 COVID-19 positive cases.

"Of these, 28 are probable or confirmed cases of the Delta variant (VOC-21APR-02, first detected in India).

“The situation in the area is stable and no additional public health interventions are required at present. This will be kept under review."

Dr. Farrell added: “The PHA would like to thank the people of the Kilkeel area, the school community, and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for their cooperation and support over the past week in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Given the spread of the Delta variant across the UK, we are seeing a general increase in the number of cases in Northern Ireland. As of yesterday [Wednesday 9 June 2021] our surveillance systems are indicating that based on Reflex Assays, 111 probable and confirmed cases of the Delta variant have been detected throughout all 11 local council areas in Northern Ireland.

“So, the message for everyone remains that it is essential that we all continue to stick to the important public health actions of good hand and respiratory hygiene, social distancing, wearing a face covering where required, and keeping rooms well ventilated to help stop the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the variant. We need to continue these measures in the coming weeks and over the summer.

“We would also urge everyone to get tested when appropriate, and to self-isolate if you test positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact of a positive case. And of course, get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can and make sure you get your second dose.

“Each of these steps will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, and help keep you and your community safe.”

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe