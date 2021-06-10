DUP leader Edwin Poots has said the Northern Ireland Protocol must be completely removed.

Speaking after a meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Michael Gove at Stormont House in Belfast, Mr Poots said the Protocol had a “significant priority” in their conversation, adding his party is “driving that message home over and over and over again”.

“The contacts that I am getting from the business community right across Northern Ireland, right across the community, is all very clear that the Protocol is damaging to business, it’s damaging to consumers because it is adding costs, and therefore the Protocol is something that has to go, it’s not something that the tinkering about has actually helped, it has to go,” he said.

“We discussed other issues of significance coming out of Covid, we discussed issues around the Union and how we should be protecting the Union and enhancing the Union.

“We also discussed the issue around the health service and how we might get some more support to tackle the issue of health waiting lists. It was a very useful meeting.”

Mr. Poots’ comments seem to be completely different to the way in which the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, sees the future of the protocol.

Asked about comments by Maros Sefcovic that the EU’s patience was “wearing thin” in the protocol negotiations, Mr, Gove said both the UK and the EU were committed to consolidating the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.

He added: “I have worked with Maros Sefcovic in the past, I know that he is a pragmatic politician who has the interests of the people of Northern Ireland at the heart of everything he is doing.

“There are details that we do need to resolve in order to ensure that the protocol works effectively but I know that the European team are committed to working with the UK Government to resolve those issues.