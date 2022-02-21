The rates for positive Covid cases have been published for the week Monday, February 14 to Sunday, February 20, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 17,176 positive test results in the last seven days, with 4 postcodes recording more than 500 cases.

In the last seven days 443 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, and there have also been 174 care homes with a confirmed outbreak.

Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland were lifted on February 15, with measures such as passport vaccines or face masks no longer a legal requirement.

However, people are still being encouraged to wear face masks in enclosed spaces, such as a hospital setting, retail shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and on public transport.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

More from News Letter:

1. BT23 - 567 cases BT23 had 567 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, February 14, to Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. BT28 - 551 Cases BT28 had 551 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, February 14, to Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. BT36 - 522 Cases BT36 had 522 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, February 14, to Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. BT41 - 477 Cases BT41 had 477 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, February 14, to Sunday, February 20, 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales