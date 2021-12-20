BT47 had 555 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 13, to Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the run up to Christmas

With growing concern around the Omicron variant and cases in Northern Ireland on the rise, we explore the postcodes with the highest positive cases in the last week.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:44 pm

Coronavirus infection rates are rising across the UK and there is growing concern around the Omicron Variant.

The Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, December 13 to Sunday, December 19, 2021.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 14,632 positive test results in the last seven days, including 1,281 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant.

Due to the increase of cases, the booster jab programme has now been extended to anyone aged over 18 in a bid to curb the spread.

In the last week thirty postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases, this is up from nineteen the week previously.

With Christmas around the corner, anyone who catches Coronavirus will now have to isolate over the holiday period.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT23 - 494 cases

BT23 had 494 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 13, to Sunday, December 19, 2021.

2. BT48 - 446 cases

BT48 had 446 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 13, to Sunday, December 19, 2021.

3. BT28 - 392 cases

BT28 had 392 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 13, to Sunday, December 19, 2021.

4. BT36 - 386 cases

BT36 had 386 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, December 13, to Sunday, December 19, 2021.

