There have been no Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Northern ireland the last 24 hours
The latest figures have been released by the Department of Health
There have been no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
However, another 75 positive cases were confirmed by the region’s Department of Health.
On Friday morning there were 28 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care.
Earlier in the day the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reported that four deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest week to be subjected to statistical analysis.
The deaths in the week of May 15 to 21 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,972.