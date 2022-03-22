Rules for Covid vary across the UK, due to each devolved government having the power to set their own guidelines.

These are the latest Covid restrictions for every nation across the UK.

What are the Covid rules for Scotland?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst most rules have lifted, in Scotland, face masks are still required in some indoor settings and on public transport.

Lateral flows and PCR tests will remain free until the end of April, although the rules around testing is expected to change from May 1.

This means that people with symptoms will no longer need to test, instead they are advised to stay at home until they feel better.

This will see the end of physical test sites and contact tracing in Scotland.

Where in the UK still has Covid restrictions? Restrictions explained including Scotland, England, Wales and NI.

What are the Covid rules for England?

England is currently following its 'Living with Covid' plan, which means that if you test positive for Covid, you are advised to stay home for at least five days.

Masks are only required in a health and social care setting and you do not need to wear them in most public spaces.

Lateral flow tests are no longer free of charge, unless you are over the age of 75, or the age of 12 with a weakened immune system.

Lateral flow tests are available to buy at pharmacies, starting at £5.99 per test.

What are the Covid rules for Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland lifted all Covid rules on February 15th.

Face masks are still recommended to be worn in certain spaces, such as health and social care settings.

PCR tests and lateral flow tests are still free, there has been no confirmation yet, if people will have to pay for this service in Northern Ireland.

What are the Covid rules for Wales?

All restrictions for Covid are planned to lift in Wales on March 28.

This includes the requirements to wear face masks and self-isolation rules.

However, cases in Wales are on the rise and the Welsh government may put on hold fully lifting the restrictions.

From the end of June, free lateral flow tests will no longer be available, and contact tracing and self-isolation guidance will instead advise those with symptoms to stay at home.