Daniel O'Donnell reveals he is taking "extended break from touring" due to health issues

Donegal singer Daniel O'Donnell has announced he is taking "an extended break from touring" due to health issues.

The revelation to his fans was made on his official Facebook page where he cited the reason as being ‘allergies and recurrent chest infections’.

In a statement posted on Facebook today (Thursday), a spokesperson for the acclaimed singer said the decision to take a break was not "made lightly".

He insisted that the short break is "not a retirement but rather a temporary break" to recharge and recover after years on the road.

"Daniel will continue his touring commitments until December 2025, but he has realised that he needs to step back and focus on his health and well-being."