Daniel O'Donnell reveals he is taking "extended break from touring" due to health issues
The revelation to his fans was made on his official Facebook page where he cited the reason as being ‘allergies and recurrent chest infections’.
In a statement posted on Facebook today (Thursday), a spokesperson for the acclaimed singer said the decision to take a break was not "made lightly".
He insisted that the short break is "not a retirement but rather a temporary break" to recharge and recover after years on the road.
"This decision was not made lightly, but it is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively," the statement said.
"Daniel will continue his touring commitments until December 2025, but he has realised that he needs to step back and focus on his health and well-being."
The shock news has been received well by fans with one saying: “I think this is a great decision…health is the most important thing…without good health you can’t enjoy being with family, friends or enjoy all the things you love….sending hugs”.