The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging anyone choosing to drink alcohol during the Twelfth of July celebrations, to keep an eye on their drinking by making a sensible plan and sticking to it.

Whether it is drinking at home, at a party, at an eleventh night bonfire, or at a parade, everyone is being reminded that alcohol carries serious risks both to safety and to health.

Kevin Bailey, Joint Regional Lead for Drugs and Alcohol at the PHA, said: “Many people will be making plans to meet up with their friends and family to celebrate over the bank holiday weekend. We are encouraging them to keep an eye on their alcohol intake should they choose to drink.

“It’s easy to forget that alcohol is a powerful drug that can have significant effects on the body.

"By setting a plan, you can avoid binge drinking which has been shown to have adverse effects on our health and safety. It can cause damage to the liver, heart, brain and stomach and over-indulging in alcohol can also affect relationships and spoil the holiday for you, your family and friends.

"Mixing any drugs, including prescription medications and alcohol, can be unpredictable and unsafe.

“Remember, you don’t need alcohol to have a good time, but if you do decide to drink, know your limits and support your friends and family to know their limits too.

“It can be difficult when you feel under pressure in a group to have ‘just one more’ but keep an eye on what you’re drinking, let others know that you’re sticking to it and that can help.”

If you do decide to drink alcohol over the Twelfth bank holiday weekend, try to follow these simple tips to stay safe:

Set a drink limit: set a reasonable alcohol limit– taking note of the guidelines at www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/alcohol-units

Eat before you drink: eat a substantial meal before drinking can slow alcohol absorption - eating is not cheating!. Find meal planning tips at www.ChooseToLiveBetter.com

Stay hydrated: prioritise water intake for overall health during celebrations.

Raise a glass, not a gallon: indulge in drinks moderately and try zero or low-alcohol options.

Mingle and move: dancing and chatting may slow down your alcohol intake.

Get home safe: arrange transport before you go out, for a safe journey home.

If a friend does drink too much, don't leave them alone or let them wander off, encourage them to re-hydrate with non-alcoholic drinks, stick together and plan how to get home in advance.

If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.