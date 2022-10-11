Family of Callum Rennie who died aged three raise funds to purchase wheelchairs for 15 children living with cancer
A family from Larne whose three-year-old son passed away earlier this year have raised enough money in his memory to purchase wheelchairs for 15 children living with cancer.
Callum Rennie was diagnosed with cancer at four weeks old. Last October his family began what was to prove a six month process to get him a wheelchair allowing him to go out and about. Sadly he only had use of it for eights weeks before he passed away on May 30.
His mum Andrene said: “Callum was first diagnosed with cancer at just four weeks old. Sadly he relapsed in June 2021 and this time around the treatment was very hard on him and he was very weak and wasn't as mobile. Thankfully, we had a wheelchair for him to use in the house so we could move him room to room.”
Knowing the importance of wheelchairs for children with cancer, his family – via the Big C Foundation – have raised funds to purchase wheelchairs, bringing in almost £8,000 in a 72 hour period.
Andrene said: “The Big C Foundation is Callum’s legacy. It has given my husband Graham and I something to focus on during this very difficult time and through it, we are keeping Callum’s name alive.
"He touched so many people in his three short years and it is wonderful to know that he is still having such a positive impact on the lives of others.
“We are in the position to know what families may need to help support them and their child during treatment. When battling such a hard fight, many children find it difficult to have the energy to walk any more than a short distance and some completely lose all power and ability.”
She added: “It was such a shock to find out that some families can wait up to 10 months for a wheelchair to be made available and until then, a child has to be carried or put into a kids buggy that they are too big for.
"Families normally have to buy or rent a wheelchair and this is another burden when you’re already under financial pressure.”
Through the foundation, the family are trying to raise enough money to buy 20 wheelchairs before the end of 2022, so far they’ve raised enough to buy 15 thanks to some help from social media influencer Anna Corry of Blossomingbirds.
The Big C Foundation has been able to provide Carley Rowan’s son Jack with a wheelchair.
Carley said: “Having a wheelchair was the first step for Jack to gaining some independence back after losing the power in his legs through treatment.
"The difference it has made his moods is unbelievable. He has gone from spending every day in bed to being on the go non-stop.
"Knowing we can leave the house without him being in pain is such a weight off our shoulders. We're so grateful at The Big C Foundation as the day Jack got his wheelchair was the day we started to get our bubbly three year old back.”
To make a donation to The Big C Foundation campaign go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/champion-a-chair