Fundraiser for 'One of the good guys' teacher Aidan Walsh a year after his sudden death after a teacher/pupil football match
According to the Gofundme, the target is £10,000.
St Patrick's College Ballymena has started a fundraiser for ‘One of the good guys’ and former teacher, Aidan Walsh.
According to their Gofundme, the 37-year-old was a ‘devoted father, beloved husband, highly respected teacher and a friend to so many’ who ‘lived life to the full’.
‘Those privileged enough to have known him would agree, he really was one of the good guys,’ adds the appeal.
‘As a school community here in St Patrick's, it has been an extremely difficult year to process the tragic events of February 10th, 2023.
‘Aidan’s untimely passing, following a Pupil v Teacher football game, has left a deep void.
‘It is hard to believe that such a healthy, fit young man, with so much to offer, is no longer with us.
‘As a staff, we would like to honour our friend Aidan, by modernising our school fitness area and renaming it ‘The Aidan Walsh Fitness Suite’.
‘In order to facilitate the refurbishment to a standard worthy of Aidan’s name, a fundraising campaign will be necessary to help fund the venture.
‘We also intend to make a donation to ‘Air ambulance NI’ who provided much needed assistance on the day of Aidan’s passing’.
The appeal adds that they ‘understand times are tough for everyone at present, but we would greatly appreciate any financial support you could offer’.
‘Finally, we sincerely hope this campaign can establish a fitting legacy for Aidan, something that will promote a healthy lifestyle and have a positive impact on our pupils for many years to come, something of which Aidan himself would have been proud.’