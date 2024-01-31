Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Gofundme, the target is £10,000.

St Patrick's College Ballymena has started a fundraiser for ‘One of the good guys’ and former teacher, Aidan Walsh.

According to their Gofundme, the 37-year-old was a ‘devoted father, beloved husband, highly respected teacher and a friend to so many’ who ‘lived life to the full’.

‘Those privileged enough to have known him would agree, he really was one of the good guys,’ adds the appeal.

‘As a school community here in St Patrick's, it has been an extremely difficult year to process the tragic events of February 10th, 2023.

Aidan Walsh

‘Aidan’s untimely passing, following a Pupil v Teacher football game, has left a deep void.

‘It is hard to believe that such a healthy, fit young man, with so much to offer, is no longer with us.

‘As a staff, we would like to honour our friend Aidan, by modernising our school fitness area and renaming it ‘The Aidan Walsh Fitness Suite’.

‘In order to facilitate the refurbishment to a standard worthy of Aidan’s name, a fundraising campaign will be necessary to help fund the venture.

GoFund Me for Aidan Walsh

‘We also intend to make a donation to ‘Air ambulance NI’ who provided much needed assistance on the day of Aidan’s passing’.

The appeal adds that they ‘understand times are tough for everyone at present, but we would greatly appreciate any financial support you could offer’.