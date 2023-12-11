Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Galgorm has announced an exciting partnership with luxury British skin wellness brand, Elemis.

The award-winning Ballymena hotel is offering guests an extensive range of products and treatments exclusive to their spa.

Tara Moore, head of spa operations at Galgorm, explained: “We are thrilled to partner with Elemis, it is a very fitting brand for us and will expand our already extensive range of advanced, premium skincare products and treatments. This new partnership underlines our commitment to staying at the forefront of the skincare industry so we can offer our guests the best and most effective skincare treatments in Northern Ireland.”

Noella Gabriel, global president and co-founder, Elemis, added: “At Elemis, we know that healthy skin starts from within, and we are committed to unlocking the secrets of skin health. Our approach to skincare has always been results drive and wellness focused, backed by over 30 years of research and development. I am delighted to announce our new partnership with Galgorm, and I look forward to engaging with their renowned guests and customers with our range of products and treatments.”

Galgorm’s internationally renowned retreat, has been widely commended for its sustained commitment to excellence and its outstanding achievement within the wider international luxury spa and wellness industry, adding a string of new awards to its growing collection.