(L-R) Rita Devlin, Executive Director, RCN Northern Ireland, Kelly Forbes who has won the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2025, and Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt

Kelly Forbes, a senior mental health nurse based in Newry and District GP Federation, has won the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2025.

The Annalong, Co Down, native was recognised for her work to empower patients to take an active role in managing their mental health, and for transforming how patients access support for mental and emotional well-being.

She received her award from Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt MLA, at a special ceremony held at the Culloden Hotel, Holywood on Thursday night, organised by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Based at Kilkeel Medical Practice, Kelly has created a series of accessible, evidence-based videos, which are hosted on YouTube, on topics like mood management and guided breathing to support patients’ mental well-being. The Southern Trust area in which Kelly practises has the second highest suicide rate in Northern Ireland, is among the 20% most deprived areas, and faces serious mental health challenges.

As such, Kelly has worked extensively with local organisations including Mourne Matters, the Recovery College, RNLI and the Fishermen’s Mission to build community links and increase engagement. The results have been compelling, with nearly 70% of patients seen by mental health practitioners in GP practices requiring no further referral to secondary care.

As a result, the initiative is now set for a wider regional roll-out across the area.

Commenting on the awards, Professor Rita Devlin, RCN Northern Ireland Executive Director, said: “Kelly has made a profound difference in the lives of her patients by creating vital mental health resources that are easily accessible through GP services. Her work is an outstanding example of how community-based nurses are leading the way in enhancing patient care.

“Her dedication and innovative approach have significantly improved patient outcomes, experiences, and overall quality of life.

“Each year, these awards highlight the exceptional skill and professionalism within nursing in Northern Ireland, and how our nursing staff continually strive to deliver the highest standards of care.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists, who represent the very best of our profession.”

Other awards on the night included the Digital and Data Innovation in Nursing Award, which was awarded to Iona McCormack and Roisin Hill, skin cancer specialist nurses at Action Cancer. Together, they developed a skin cancer photo triage e-referral pathway that has delivered a gold-standard screening service across Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere, Professor Owen Barr from Ulster University won the prestigious Kathleen Robb Award for outstanding contribution to nursing.

Full list of winners:

RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award – Kelly Forbes, Senior mental health practitioner, Newry and District GP Federation.

Public Health Award – Christina Faulkner, Farm families health checks programme co-ordinator Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Health Care Support Worker Award – Gráinne McCusker, Community health care assistant, Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Chief Nursing Officer Rising Star Award – Aaron Smyth, Registered nurse, learning disabilities, Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Team Manager Award – Agnes Dee, Head of service, mental health, intellectual disability and dementia, Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Primary Care Nursing Award – Hannah Pollock, Practice nurse, Donaghadee Health Centre

Independent Sector Nursing Award – Stacey Finlay, Deputy manager, specialist services, Healthcare Ireland

Directors of Nursing Award – Leanne Jones, , Nurse lead for workforce, education and development, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Student Award – Ciara Devine, The Queen’s University of Belfast

Nursing Research Award – Deirdre Harkin, Lecturer in nursing, Ulster University

Learning in Practice Award – Gillian McConvey, Senior lead nurse, nursing and midwifery assurance and quality, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Cancer Nurse Award – Emma Dinsmore, Leukaemia clinical nurse specialist, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Leadership Award – Clare Marie Dickson, Director of primary care and older people, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Patient’s Choice Award – Jacqui Lundy, Community children’s nurse, Western Health and Social Care Trust

Digital Innovation in Nursing Award – Iona McCormack and Roisin Hill, Senior skin cancer specialist nurses, Action Cancer