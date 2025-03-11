Health: ‘Dramatic deterioration’ in ambulance handover times reported

‘Dramatic deterioration’ in ambulance handover times reported

​There has been a “dramatic deterioration” in ambulance handover times in Northern Ireland, the auditor general has found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of handovers taking more than three hours rose from around 400 (less than 1%) in 2019/20 to just over 11,000 (9%) in 2023/24.

A new report by Northern Ireland's Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville found that these delays led to tens of thousands of instances of potential harm to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Carville described the length of time ambulances were waiting outside hospitals as “unacceptable”.

It comes as hospital emergency departments (EDs) across the province continue to be under pressure with high volumes of patients.

Earlier this year, Dr Nigel Ruddell, the medical director of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), said that delays getting patients into emergency departments was leading to an increase in deaths.

Last December, the BBC reported that a patient waited 19 hours in the back of an ambulance outside an emergency department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auditor general's report, which pertains to the year 2023/24, found more than 36,000 instances in 2023/24 when patients may have potentially experienced some harm as a result of ambulance handover delays.

It also found around 3,800 occasions when patients were potentially subject to severe harm.

The report considers performance relating to the process of moving a patient from an ambulance into an emergency department to be seen by medical and nursing staff, and highlighted a “worsening performance” against the NIAS target of completing handovers within 15 minutes.

It found that in 2019/20, around 27% of handovers were completed in this time frame compared with 7% in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also described the overall performance throughout Northern Ireland as much worse than in England and Wales.

The report outlined the impact of the longer times for ambulance handovers as including an estimated £50 million of lost operational capacity in NIAS between 2019/20 and 2023/24, with 25% of operational capacity lost in 2023/24 due to delays.

It also found a deterioration in NIAS performance when responding to 999 calls because of ambulances being increasingly tied up waiting outside emergency departments, and noted particular concerns around performance in relation to emergencies and potentially serious incidents.

Meanwhile, the report found an increased reliance on the unregulated private sector to address service provision gaps. In 2019/20, NIAS commissioned private sector ambulances to provide emergency department relief on more than 20 occasions. By 2023/24, this had risen to more than 1,000 occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It noted that the delays in ambulance handovers were interconnected with other, well-publicised challenges and pressures on the health service, such as limited bed space within hospitals and delays in discharging patients fit to leave hospitals.

Ms Carville said: “Having ambulances waiting outside hospitals for lengthy periods of time is both unacceptable for patient well-being and a waste of public resources.

“Addressing this issue will no doubt be challenging. However, this report includes recommendations, and good practice from other regions, highlighting key areas for improvement.