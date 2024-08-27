The HPV vaccine is offered to Year 9 pupils in Northern Ireland

With the beginning of a new school year, the Public Health Agency (PHA) is reminding parents of children who will be entering year 9 that they will be offered the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine during the school year.

The HPV vaccine helps to prevent HPV-related cancers from developing in young people. While most types of HPV are harmless, some high-risk types can lead to the development of cancers, including cervical cancer, cancers of the head and neck (mouth and throat) and cancers of the anus and genital areas.

Both boys and girls in year 9 are offered a single dose of the HPV vaccine which gives long lasting protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “The HPV vaccination programme is one of the most successful vaccination programmes in the world and has dramatically lowered the rates of cervical cancer and harmful infections preventing many cancers and saving lives.

“Getting the HPV vaccine now will help protect your child against HPV infection and associated cancers when they are older, including over 90% of cervical cancers in women, and cancers of the mouth, throat, anus and genitals in men and women.

“The vaccine is offered as part of the school-based vaccination programme. It is given in the same way as many other vaccines through an injection in the upper arm and only one dose is required. The body then reacts by making antibodies that will help the immune system fight HPV infection. The vaccine cannot cause HPV infection or cancer.”

Parents should look out for information about the vaccine along with the consent form coming home from school prior to the vaccination programme commencing in their child’s school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If parents have any questions about the vaccine, they can find more information on the PHA website www.pha.site/HPVvaccination or they can contact their HSC Trust school nursing team directly when school starts again.

If your child missed getting their HPV vaccine in year 9, it is vital you get them protected. Contact your HSC Trust school nursing team or GP practice to arrange an appointment – your child will remain eligible to receive the vaccine until their 25th birthday.