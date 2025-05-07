Launching the International Festival of Neuroscience, to be held at ICC Belfast in April 2027 are Laura O’Kane, Marketing Campaign Manager, ICC Belfast, Phil Adair, Production Manager, ICC Belfast, Laura Ajram, Chief Executive, BNA, Jessica Mooney, Event Manager, ICC Belfast.

Leading experts in brain science will be heading to Northern Ireland, as ICC Belfast has been announced as the venue for the International Festival of Neuroscience in April 2027.

The International Festival of Neuroscience brings together academia, industry, clinical and wider society to further knowledge and understanding of topics like memory, behaviour, consciousness and how we learn.

Organised by the British Neuroscience Association (BNA), the biannual event is expected to attract around 1,200 delegates to Belfast.

The BNA represents neuroscientists and allied professionals whose interests cover the whole range of neuroscience and its related fields, in the study of the brain, spinal cord and nervous system.

The announcement was made as the 2025 event drew to a close in Liverpool.

Dr Laura Ajram, chief executive of the BNA said: “Belfast will be the perfect host for our members to share their neuroscience with the world - offering a vibrant, welcoming environment that reflects the spirit of collaboration and discovery at the heart of BNA2027.”

Rob McConnell, chief executive of ICC Belfast is looking forward to welcoming the event, which will bring far-reaching benefits to the whole city,

“We are thrilled that ICC Belfast has been selected as the next venue for the International Festival of Neuroscience,” he said/

“Neuroscience and how the brain works is not only complex and fascinating, it provides important insights to guide everyday interactions, relationships, how we buy and sell, perform, lead and respond to stress. It is relevant to every one of us.

“That’s why we’re excited that there will be a public programme of events across Belfast involving some of the world experts who’ll be in town for the Festival’s scientific programme.

“Of course a large event of this type also brings huge economic benefits to the city, through transport, hotels, hospitality and tourism. We’re already working with city partners and the event organisers to develop a fantastic social programme which will showcase Belfast and Northern Ireland as an exciting, modern and accessible place to live, learn, work and visit.”

Deborah Collins, head of Business Tourism at Visit Belfast added: “We are pleased to welcome the British Neuroscience Association to Belfast for the International Festival of Neuroscience in 2027. This significant win reflects Belfast’s rising profile as a centre of excellence for innovation, impactful collaboration, and world-leading events.

“It also reinforces our reputation for exceptional hospitality, state-of-the-art venues and the renowned warmth of our welcome. We look forward to working with the BNA to deliver an outstanding and inspiring event.”