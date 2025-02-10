John Cooney: Book of condolences opens at Ulster Hall after tragic passing of young boxer in Royal Victoria Hospital days after Ulster Hall title fight
His death was announced on Saturday in a statement published by his promoter Mark Dunlop, on behalf of the Cooney family and his fiancee, Emmaleen.
“After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away,” the statement said.
“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.
“He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John ‘the Kid’ Cooney.”
John Cooney, from Galway, had been treated at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall last Saturday.
A statement last Monday said he was in intensive care.
The bout, Cooney’s first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title, was stopped in the ninth round.
He underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage, also known as a bleed on the brain.
Mark Dunlop, Mr Cooney's manager, said the death of the super-featherweight fighter was a "complete tragedy".
"As much as it is a dangerous sport, the fatalities are rare, but they are there," Mr Dunlop said.
He described Mr Cooney as being a "great character" and having a "big future" ahead of him.