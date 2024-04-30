King named Cancer Research UK patron as he resumes public-facing duties

The King has been named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK as he resumed public-facing events for the first time since his diagnosis.
Published 30th Apr 2024
Charles, joined by the Queen, arrived at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London to meet medical staff and patients.

The head of state has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February and on Friday it was announced he would be returning to public-facing duties.

The development indicated the positive progress Charles is making after almost three months of cancer care as an outpatient.

King Charles III, patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, arrives for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, London, to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight some of the innovative research which is taking place at the centre. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA WireKing Charles III, patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, arrives for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, London, to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight some of the innovative research which is taking place at the centre. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The King's visit aims to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis and highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Friday: "His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

Sources have stressed that despite the welcome news, the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

As the new patron of Cancer Research UK, the King will meet Cancer Research UK's chief clinician Professor Charlie Swanton, who has led a project called TRACERx tackling lung and other cancers.

