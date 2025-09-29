Lidl Northern Ireland recalls product due to the presence of canola rapeseed protein

Lidl Northern Ireland recalls Healthy Fit Vegan Protein Bar

Lidl Northern Ireland is recalling Healthy Fit Vegan Protein Bar because it contains canola rapeseed protein - this ingredient can cause an allergic reaction to consumers who are allergic to mustard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details from the food standards agency say:

Risk statement

Allergen(s): Mustard

Lidl Northern Ireland is recalling Healthy Fit Vegan Protein Bar because it contains canola rapeseed protein

This product contains canola rapeseed protein isolate which can cause an allergic reaction to consumers who are allergic to mustard.

Action taken by the company

Lidl Northern Ireland is recalling the above product and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our advice to consumers

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to mustard, do not eat it. Instead, return it to where you bought it from for a full refund.

About allergy alerts