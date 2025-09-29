Lidl Northern Ireland recalls product due to the presence of canola rapeseed protein
Details from the food standards agency say:
Risk statement
Allergen(s): Mustard
This product contains canola rapeseed protein isolate which can cause an allergic reaction to consumers who are allergic to mustard.
Action taken by the company
Lidl Northern Ireland is recalling the above product and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.
Our advice to consumers
If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to mustard, do not eat it. Instead, return it to where you bought it from for a full refund.
