Charlie McCartan-Regan, 8, from Belfast, gets ready for the Glow Walk for Autism NI at Stormont Estate on November 12

Stormont Estate will be glowing on Saturday, November 12 as Autism NI hold their fifth consecutive Glow Walk event.

The charity is encouraging local families to grab their glow-in-the-dark accessories, put on their walking shoes, and raise vital funds with every step.

Autism NI ceo, Kerry Boyd said: “We are really excited to be hosting our Glow Walk again this year and look forward to enjoying the wonderful atmosphere that our autism community and supporters bring to the event, as a fantastic parade of light will make its way through Stormont Estate.

“Local families will enjoy a full-filled evening, with Fitness Freddy warming up the crowd with his famous dance routines.

“It is free to sign up and we hope that people across the city will unite in support of this special event, as it aims to shine a bright light on autism within the local community.”

“The Glow Walk event will begin at 6pm at Stormont Estate main entrance gates and we are asking local families to support the charity by taking part and pledging to raise £75 per family.

All funds raised from the Glow Walk will support Autism NI’s vital Helpline service (tel: 028 9040 1729, Option 1) which is invaluable to local families, individuals and professionals and supports over 6,600 individuals every year.

Events like this are vital in the work the charity carries out, with one in 21 school age children diagnosed with autism in Northern Ireland the charity’s services are needed more than ever.

