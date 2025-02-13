Margaret Man and her husband David, who are both blind and live in Lisburn, will be sharing their experiences of using braille at the Braille and Beyond event at Lisburn Library on February 25

Lisburn Library will host a Braille celebration event as part of a nationwide tour from RNIB (the Royal National Institute of Blind People) to mark the 200th anniversary of Braille.

RNIB is visiting select venues across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales, to mark this significant milestone, selecting one library in each region to host a special celebration event #Braille200

Lisburn Library has been chosen as the destination in Northern Ireland, with the ‘Braille and Beyond’ celebration event taking place on Tuesday, February 25, 10am to 3pm.

It’s 200 years since Louis Braille developed the six-dot tactile reading system that would become known as braille

RNIB is leading a year of celebrations in Northern Ireland and across the UK to recognise the bicentenary of the braille code and to highlight its importance in helping blind and partially sighted people access education, employment and live their everyday lives independently.

Alongside the RNIB Technology Fair also taking place in Lisburn the day after on February 26, these events are promising to offer opportunities to celebrate what braille has enabled people with sight loss to do, and to highlight changing braille technology .

Attendees to the free public event in Lisburn Library, will be able to hear from a number of braillists on the role Braille plays in their lives and a P6 class from Brownlee Primary school, will be there to enjoy Braille story time whilst learning all about the six-dot reading code.

Also speaking at the event will be Margaret and David Man who are both blind and live in Lisburn.

Reflecting on her use of Braille Margaret said: "I could not imagine myself without braille in my life. I am so thankful for the gift of braille which I learnt as a child when I started school. Braille has shaped my life in many ways and it's essential to everything that I do.

"Braille gave me the joy and the love of holding a book physically in my hand. Braille shaped my career as a short-hand typist. Braille gives me the pleasure of not only reading to my children when they were much younger and my grandchildren, and now I have the joy of reading braille books to my little four-year-old great granddaughter."

Margaret’s husband David Man continues: “I used to have some useful residual vision, so for a while I didn't really use very much braille. But as my sight deteriorated, I needed to make the switch to braille and have been eternally grateful that I learnt braille at the age of five rather than having to learn it at the age of 50.

“People will tell you that braille is bulky and, yes, hard copy braille is bulky, but it doesn't have to be produced on paper. Something like a small SD memory card can hold over 2000 books. Now, that's not bulky! And I read them using a little portable device known as a Braille Display. It’s just like a laptop that produces refreshable braille from a text file. I can also use that for writing braille notes in meetings or whatever.

“Another more personal way braille makes a real difference in my life is with medication. I have two sets of tablets which I take regularly. How do I know which is which? Because they have braille on the packaging.

“Whether it’s reading books or writing notes, playing your part in community life, or providing confidence in your medication, braille makes so much possible for me and other blind people.”