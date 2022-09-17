Local care company is crowned ‘5 star employer’

The home care company’s employees have commended the firm due to top-quality training opportunities and supportive leadership.

All employees of the home care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz and scored 96, a rating that few companies achieve.

At the firm 97% of care professionals said they feel motivated to go the extra mile, while 97% said they have access to the training they need to do their job well.

Declan and Una O’Duil, owners of Home Instead Banbridge, Newry and Mourne

The owners of Home Instead Banbridge, Newry and Mourne, Declan and Una O’Duil, are calling for more people to come onboard and join the team who have praised the company for being a supportive employer. There are 20 care professional vacancies on offer for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

Una O’Duil explained: “The 5 star award recognises the very best workplace cultures and we are so proud to have achieved this accolade. Our employees feel valued and this motivates them to do more, so it’s a win-win situation.”