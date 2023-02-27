Regina Cox, Partnerships Manager for NI Chest Heart and Stroke Association, and David Burrows, Director at Kings Hall Commercial.

Kings Hall Commercial, which is developing the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park at the site, are donating the plants in aid of the sale from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the car park behind the iconic building.

Uniquely, NICHS will also offer attendees a free blood pressure check on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plants - which include alliums, African lilies, coneflowers, pheasants tail grass, switchgrass and more – will be sold at around half their retail price, with all proceeds going to NICHS.

They can be purchased on the day or pre-ordered on the NICHS website, with customers potting their own plants when they pick them up using the provided compost and pots.

Mourne Landscapes is also supporting the event. They will be donating the pots and their time on the day.

David Burrows, director at Kings Hall Commercial, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) on the sale of this fantastic range of quality plants. We hope the funds raised will go some way to helping the great work carried out by NICHS now and in the future and would urge all to visit the sale to take advantage of the free blood pressure check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regina Cox, community fundraising manager at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke said: “Today, there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - that's one in five of the population.

“Almost 90% of NICHS’s care and prevention services and research projects are funded exclusively by donations, so the money raised through the plant sale are vital for our charity and what we can achieve. The funds raised will enable us to continue to help the local community and provide life-changing services for people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and their families. So please come along on March 4 and treat yourself and your garden to some great new plants.”