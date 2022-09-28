Conjoined Bateson Twins page update

The public page is where the doting parents keep the public updated on the girls progress – after their operation to separate them took place in a London hospital on the same day as the Queen’s funeral.

It had been naturally been planned a long time beforehand.

"I can’t believe it’s been a whole week since the girls had their surgery,” says the post.

"This week has been a complete blur, some ups and some downs, emotions all over the place but everyday is a step in the right direction.

“The staff were able to bring the girls together into the same bed for the first time today and we had our first cuddles.”

It adds: “It hasn’t been easy but we hope that each day that passes the girls get more comfortable and feel less pain.

“Please continue to pray for healing and for their pain to ease.

“Lots of love Issie, Annie, Hannah and Dan xx”

Last week the same page brought us the great news we all wanted to hear – ‘Annie and Issie had been separated’ and ‘our wee girlies did so well’.

The message last week read: “It was a very long day, their surgery lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning but our wee girlies did so well.

“There is along and we expect there to be some bumps along the way but they are strong wee ladies and are being well cared for.”

The post adds: “I just want to say THANK YOU, the love we have been shown has been completely overwhelming and the prayers that have been said for them have carried us through.

"The team that carried out the girls surgery are just amazing and we are very grateful.

“Please continue to pray for their recovery, for healing and for them to be as comfortable as possible.

"Thank you God for having your hand on our daughters.

“Lots of love Annie, Issie, Dan & Hannah”

