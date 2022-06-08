Neurovalens secures place on prestigious MedTech Innovator accelerator

Belfast health-tech company, Neurovalens has been selected as one of only 50 companies across the world to take part in this year’s MedTech Innovator competition, a globally renowned accelerator programme and showcase for innovative medical device start-ups.

Neurovalens is a global leader in non-invasive neuro-technology that specialises in combining neuroscience and technology to tackle a range of health challenges, with a primary focus on the treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

The company’s medical devices have been designed to deliver non-invasive electrical stimulation to key areas of the brain and nervous system without the need for surgically implanted electrodes.

Dr Jason McKeown, CEO of Neurovalens in Belfast

MedTech Innovator is a global non-profit competition and accelerator for medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. Bringing together manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors and trade associations, its core mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system.

Fifty companies have been selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants for the MedTech Innovator Showcase programme, which prominently features the most innovative companies from around the world each year at two leading industry conferences. Showcase companies receive coaching and high-profile visibility at the WSGR Medical Device conference in San Francisco in June and The MedTech Innovator Showcase programme at The MedTech Conference in Boston in October.

Dr Jason McKeown, CEO of Neurovalens, said: “It’s an incredible honour to have been chosen for the MedTech Innovator accelerator as the programme is held in the highest regard by everyone in the medical device industry. To be selected in the top 50 companies and picked to showcase how our technology can help treat type 2 diabetes is another significant milestone for our business.

“We believe that the non-invasive intervention offered by Neurovalens technology is going to be truly transformative for a wide range of serious medical conditions, and we have already made fantastic progress with our clinical trials in the US and Northern Ireland.”

In 2020 Neurovalens raised £5.2m in funding from UK and Irish investors, which has been used to expand existing clinical trials, fund new trials, and develop the application of its technology to the treatment of a wider range of conditions.