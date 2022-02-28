NI mum’s cancer story features on Mother’s Day card on sale in Tesco

Claire Rocks' Mother's Day card for Race for Life on sale in Tesco

Claire Rocks’ photograph and story of courage features on the greeting card on sale now in Tesco stores to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The 43-year-old from Warrenpoint and husband Mark, 44, had been about to start an IVF programme when their plans to extend their family were abruptly put on hold on January 3, 2017 after Claire was diagnosed with grade three invasive triple negative breast cancer. She had a lumpectomy that same month, with immediate reconstructive surgery.

And just as she was convinced that her dreams of having another child may now never happen, the hospital stepped in to arrange to have her eggs frozen ahead of six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by radiotherapy. When only one egg was in a good enough condition to be frozen, Claire was not confident the IVF would be a success.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But exactly two years after treatment for cancer finished, Claire welcomed her new son Brogan in to the world on August 27, 2019.

Claire, who is now clear of cancer, said: “We call Brogan our wee miracle. He is a joy and Béibhinn is such a proud big sister.

“The physical and emotional impact of cancer was incredibly hard but we got there together. We feel blessed that our family is now complete. Life is completely different now. I want to do everything I can to give something back.

“If my story can perhaps give hope to another woman out there going through it then that will be a positive thing. Cancer is not the end. Don’t be afraid to make plans and look towards the future once you’re through the other side.”

Claire with husband Mark, daughter Beibhinn and baby son Brogan

Now Claire, who is a statistician, is looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday March 27. And she’s grateful to her own mum Mary Savage.

Claire said: “My mum was there every step of the way to support me when I went through cancer.

“Mum lives close by so we’re lucky to see her often.”

Claire is pictured on the Mother’s Day card dressed in a Race for Life T-shirt hugging her daughter Béibhinn, 10.

Claire with daughter Béibhinn

The card aims to connect with and support people affected by the disease, while raising vital funds. Designed by UK Greetings, it is on sale in Tesco stores as part of the supermarket giant’s ongoing support of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Tesco colleagues and customers have raised over £60m for Cancer Research UK since 2002.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry